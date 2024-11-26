IPS Officer Rashmi Shukla Reappointed as Maharashtra DGP

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla was reappointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra on Monday. This follows her transfer by the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections on November 4.

The development follows a recent order by the Election Commission, which directed the immediate transfer of Rashmi Shukla from her role as DGP of Maharashtra. The poll body instructed the Chief Secretary to hand over her responsibilities to the next senior-most IPS officer in the cadre. The move came as the Maharashtra assembly elections concluded, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance securing a decisive victory, winning 230 out of the 288 seats.

The Election Commission announced the results on Saturday, revealing that the BJP won 132 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Its allies, the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, secured 57 seats, while the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats. In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition suffered a significant setback. The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, won 20 seats, Congress secured 16, and the NCP(SP), led by Sharad Pawar, garnered just 10 seats.

