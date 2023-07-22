Irshalwadi Landslide: "Death toll may rise", says Girish Mahajan

A devastating landslide struck Irshalwadi village on Wednesday night in Raigad district, resulting in the tragic loss of 25 lives. Over 100 individuals were successfully rescued and evacuated by the NDRF personnel. However, the rescue efforts are still ongoing at the site, and BJP leader Girish Mahajan expressed concerns that the death toll might surpass 100. Unfortunately, the NDRF had to suspend the search operation due to heavy rainfall since Saturday morning, which has been hindering rescue operations.

Speaking at an event in Jalgaon, Girish Mahajan said, "We reached the spot around 3 am after receiving information about a landslide in Irshalwadi village. Heavy rains were causing a lot of problems in the rescue operations. Initially, we managed to save some people. But the accident was huge. So far, 25 people have died in the incident. However, the number is likely to increase. Two hundred and fifty families lived in Irshalwadi village, and more than 100 of them were rescued from under the rubble. The death toll in this tragedy could rise."

Rescue efforts in the Irshalwadi area are being hindered by heavy rainfall. Sadly, the operation had to be suspended at around 12 noon on Saturday. Adding to the challenges, the village is currently without electricity. NDRF jawans expressed their remorse over the incident, and they further assured that if power is restored at the location, the rescue operations would promptly resume.