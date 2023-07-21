Irshalwadi landslide: Woman rescued alive after being buried in mud for over 36 hours

In Raigad district, a devastating landslide struck Irshalwadi, resulting in the loss of 16 lives, with over 100 people feared trapped under the debris. Amidst the tragedy, a glimmer of hope emerged as a rescue team managed to save a woman, who was found alive. The heartening rescue was captured in a video that has since become viral on social media.

On the other hand, the Deputy Chief Minister had shared with the House yesterday that the rescue operation was facing challenges due to heavy rains and the absence of proper roads to reach the site. As a result, the work was progressing slowly. Unfortunately, rescue operations had to be stopped yesterday evening due to bad weather conditions. However, the teams resumed their efforts this morning to continue with the rescue operation.

Rescue teams have successfully saved over 100 individuals who were trapped in the incident. One remarkable rescue involved a woman who was miraculously pulled out alive from under a pile of mud. The woman had been buried under the mud for more than 36 hours, but her determination to survive has triumphed. Currently, she is receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

The tragic incident occurred at approximately 11 pm on Wednesday. The rescue operation persisted throughout the day on Thursday, resulting in the successful rescue of numerous individuals. The government has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased as an ex-gratia gesture, and the injured will receive medical treatment at the government's expense.