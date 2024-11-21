Is Immediate Government Formation Necessary in Maharashtra After Assembly Election Results 2024?

The current 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will complete its term on November 26, 2024. While there is talk about the necessity of forming a new government before this date, it is not a constitutional requirement. Constitutionally, the formation of a new government is not mandatory by November 26, but the assembly must be constituted before that date. To understand the process better, it's essential to look at the steps between the election results and government formation. On the day of the results or the following day, the state's Chief Election Officer will present a draft notification to the Governor regarding the formation of the new assembly, as per Section 63 of the Representation of the People Act.

Anant Kalase, a former long-time Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, explained to Lokmat that the Governor must receive the signed letters of support from assembly members backing the claim to form the government. A majority of 145 out of the total 288 members will be required. The party leader must also be named, and the Governor will invite that leader to form the government and take office as Chief Minister. Before this invitation, the Governor may verify the support of the members. After the cabinet members take their oaths, the first session of the assembly will be held, during which all members will take their oaths. The assembly’s official term will begin from the first day of this session.

As polling ended in Maharashtra, exit polls revealed a gripping contest. Predictions vary widely, highlighting the uncertainty—Mahayuti estimates range from 125 to 195, and MVA from 69 to 150. Smaller parties could play a crucial role, with two to 25 seats up for grabs. With every vote crucial, voter sentiment will be pivotal. The majority of the pollsters agree that Mahayuti is poised for victory, while three project a hung house.