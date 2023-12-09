"Is there no law for Manoj Jarange?": Chhagan Bhujbal

In a recent rally held in Indapur, Pune district, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal expressed serious concerns about the apparent lack of law and order in the state. Bhujbal specifically pointed to Manoj Jarange, questioning the absence of any legal actions against him despite holding frequent meetings.

"Is there no law for Manoj Jarange? He holds meetings every day, every night, and every evening. Police take no action against him." Bhujbal questioned.

Bhujbal further said “Stones were pelted at the police in Jalna. The woman was handed over to the police. The police then opened fire in self-defence. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the same in the state legislative assembly. I have been saying this for two months, but yesterday Fadnavis spoke in the Assembly. Police have been attacked in many parts of the state. The police should take action as long as there is time; otherwise, it will have to face the consequences again.”

"We are not against the Maratha community. But we are against the growing mobocracy," Bhujbal said. "Do Harshvardhan Patil, Vijaysinh Mohite Patil need a Kunbi certificate? They should talk. They are demanding reservations for the Maratha community. If that happens, there will be no Marathas left in Maharashtra."

“Manoj Jarange criticised Narayan Kuche's physical disability. I heard his audio clip saying that it is wrong to make such a comment. Jarange Patil is mentally unstable. In 1985, I was mayor and MLA of Mumbai twice. I also became the president of the mayor of India,” later Bhujbal challenged Jarange to become the sarpanch of the gram panchayat.

"Police should take action immediately. The police and the government must act. Otherwise, Otherwise, the situation could become dire. What kind of law is it that they have been given all the permissions?" asked Bhujbal. " When I went on tour, the road was washed with cow urine. Such an action was taken because we are Shudras. Then why are you coming to our community?"