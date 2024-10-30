"It Is Expected to Happen": Nawab Malik After BJP Refuses to Campaign for Him in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 (Watch Video)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Nawab Malik expressed confidence in his chances of winning the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections despite facing opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Malik is contesting for the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar seat, where BJP and Shiv Sena have fielded Suresh Krishna Patil as their official candidate.

"The constituency from which NCP has fielded me, Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, has a candidate of Shinde Sena - Suresh Patil. BJP is supporting him. The situation is the same in the constituency of my daughter. So, if BJP or Shiv Sena's Shinde faction is opposing me, it is not a matter of concern for us. It is expected to happen. In both constituencies, we will have a thumping majority...I am contesting from there after people urged me...People have invited me to the contest," Malik said as quoted by ANI.

"Be it BJP or Shiv Sena that opposes me, people's trust and support are with us. We will win in both constituencies. As far as BJP is concerned, Ajit Pawar has forged a political adjustment with them. Neither NCP nor Nawab Malik compromises with ideology. Our ideology is clear, we believe in secularism and democratic system...As far as elections are concerned, the contest is tight. It is clear that no government in Maharashtra can be formed with Ajit Pawar and he can't compromise with ideologies," he added.

Malik's candidacy has stirred controversy due to his alleged connections with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar announced that the party would not campaign for Malik, citing their stance against individuals associated with Ibrahim.

"BJP's stand on this issue is very clear. We are of the view that all the partners in Mahayuti have the right to declare their own candidates, whoever they want to, but here the question is about NCP's authorised candidate Nawab Malik who has been given a ticket. Time and again, we have made our stand clear about Dawood Ibrahim and the people connected with him. This has been already said by Devendra Fadnavis, and now I am also saying the same," BJP Mumbai chief said.

"So, there is no question of us campaigning for Nawab Malik. Now remains the question of supporting Sana Malik because she is also a candidate of Mahatyuti. We are of the view that there is nothing against someone, then it should be like that and each Mahayuti candidate is a candidate of BJP," he added.

Initially, Malik filed his nomination as an independent candidate but later received the necessary AB form from the NCP. With just five minutes left to submit nominations, he submitted his application and expressed gratitude to Ajit Pawar.

Malik's daughter, Sana, will contest her first assembly election from Anushakti Nagar, a seat previously held by her father. The constituency is situated in the North East Mumbai Lok Sabha area and has a significant Muslim population, which could pose a challenge for Samajwadi Party’s Abu Azmi, a three-time sitting legislator from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.