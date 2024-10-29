Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Nawab Malik Files Nomination from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 29, 2024): Former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader from the Ajit Pawar faction, Nawab Malik, filed his nomination on Monday from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar assembly constituency for upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

“I have filed my nomination as an independent candidate and also as a candidate of NCP. I haven't received the party's AB form; if it comes within time, I will contest as an NCP candidate; otherwise, I will run as an independent candidate,” After filing, Malik said.

Today is the last date for candidates to submit their nominations.

Meanwhile, the ruling Mahayuti alliance has announced candidates for 281 of the 288 assembly seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared candidates for 146 seats, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has announced 78 and Ajit Pawar's NCP has put forward candidates for 51 seats. Four seats have been reserved for smaller parties, including the Republican Party of India (Athavale), Yuva Swabhiman Party, Jan Surajya Shakti Paksha, and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha.

Voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections will take place on November 20, with results expected to be declared on November 23.