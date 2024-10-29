Nana Patole Files Nomination from Sakoli Constituency for Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 (Watch Video)

Bhandara, Maharashtra (October 29,2024): Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole filed his nomination on Tuesday from Sakoli Assembly constituency for upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

#WATCH | Sakoli | After filing nomination for Assembly elections, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole says, "You can see the enthusiasm among people here. The public will give a reply to the Opposition. Maharashtra govt and Central govt are against the farmers, the poor,… pic.twitter.com/e7qvOZeb0g — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2024

"You can see the enthusiasm among people here. The public will give a reply to the Opposition. Maharashtra govt and Central govt are against the farmers, the poor, women and also against reservation. The change of power in Maharashtra is certain. We will waive the loans of farmers. The safety of women is a priority for us. Giving employment to the youth and decreasing inflation is our duty," Patole said after filing nomination.

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — comprising Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress — are intensifying efforts to secure victory.

Today is the last date for candidates to submit their nominations. Voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections will take place on November 20 and results to be declared on November 23.