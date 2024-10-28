Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Releases List of 4 Candidates, Fields Heera Devasi Against BJP's Rahul Narvekar in Colaba

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 24, 2024): Congress has announced its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The latest list includes six candidates, with four from Maharashtra and two for the Jharkhand Assembly elections. This announcement brings the total number of candidates fielded by Congress to 103 for the elections.

Notably, Congress has nominated Sajid Khan Mannan Khan to contest from the Akola West Assembly constituency. Chetan Narote will contest from the Solapur City Central constituency.

Congress released a list of 2 candidates for Jharkhand and 4 candidates for Maharashtra, for the upcoming Assembly elections in both states. Heera Devasi fielded against Maharashtra Assembly speaker and BJP candidate Rahul Narvekar.#MaharashtraElections2024#MaharashtraPoliticspic.twitter.com/nC0HDdFVN7 — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) October 28, 2024

Additionally, Congress has changed its candidate for the Kolhapur North constituency. While Rajesh Latkar was initially announced as the candidate, Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati has now been selected to contest. The party has also nominated Hira Devasi from the Kolaba constituency, who will face BJP candidate and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar in the elections.

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — comprising Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress — are intensifying efforts to secure victory.

The deadline for filing nominations is Tuesday, October 29. Voting will take place on November 20 and counting scheduled for November 23. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.