Maharashtra Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Fields BJP's Shaina NC from Mumbadevi, Releases Third List of Candidates

The Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, released its third list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on Monday. Among the notable candidates is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shaina NC, who will contest the Mumbadevi constituency on a Shiv Sena ticket. Additionally, Sanjana Jadhav, daughter of former Union minister and senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve, will contest from the Kannad constituency.

Out of the 15 seats, Eknath Shinde's party has shared two seats with its allies, Jan Surajya Shakti Paksha and Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi.

Read Also | Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Gopal Shetty to Contest as Independent Candidate from Borivali After BJP Nominates Sanjay Upadhyay (Watch Video)

The list features candidates across various constituencies, including:

Shashikant Khedekar - Sindkhed Raja Hikmat Baliram Udan - Ghansawangi Sanjana Jadhav - Kannad Rajesh Govardhan More - Kalyan Rural Ashok Dharmaraj Patil - Bhandup West Shaina NC - Mumbadevi Amol Dhondiba Khatal - Sangamner Bhausaheb Malhari Kamble - Shrirampur Vithalrao Vakilrao Langhe Patil - Nevasa Ajit Bappasaheb Pingale - Dharashiv Digvijay Bagal - Karmala Rajendra Vithal Raut - Bashi Rajesh Ramchandra Bendal - Guhagar Ashokrao Mane - Hatkanangale (Jan Surajya Party ally) Rajendra Shamgonda Patil Yadravkar - Shirol (Rajshri Shahu Vikas Aghadi ally)

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde filed his nomination from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated Kedar Dighe, the nephew of late Thane strongman Anand Dighe, from this seat. Before submitting his nomination papers, Shinde sought blessings from Yogiraj Maharaj Goswami of Sant Eknath Maharaj's dynasty.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP. Both the ruling alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, are making extensive efforts to secure victory in the upcoming elections.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23. In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress obtained 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.