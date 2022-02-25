IT raids on Yashwant Jadhav: "We will not be intimidated by the actions of Central Investigation Agency", says Mumbai Mayor

Shiv Sena's Yashwant Jadhav will not be afraid of IT raids. The houses of Shiv Sena corporator and Mumbai Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav and MLA Yamini Jadhav were raided by the Income Tax department this morning. After that, Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited Jadhav's residence.

The Income Tax Department raided Yashwant Jadhav's house this morning. After this raid, there was a great stir among the Shiv Sainiks. A large contingent was deployed at the spot. Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited Jadhav's residence. On this occasion, Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "I have come here to appeal to Shiv Sainiks for peace." She said that she had come to take care that no untoward incident should take place by Shiv Sainiks. Where BJP is not in power, everyone is being harassed. "We will not be intimidated by the actions of the Central Investigation Agency," she said.

Pednekar said, "The whole of Mumbai & Maharashtra is watching; let these people do whatever they want in order to win polls, we believe in constitution, law & order. Let the truth come out & enquiry happen."

"I came here to see no 'Shiv Saini' does anything inappropriate. It is clear (on being asked if it's a politics of revenge). Let them come (on being asked about reports of more such names which may come out), added Pednekar.

Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav's house in Mazgaon was raided by the Income Tax Department (IT Raid) this morning. Speaking in this regard, Kirit Somaiya has alleged that Yashwant Jadhav does money laundering. Somaiya also said that the money in the possession of Yashwant Jadhav and his family was sent to UAE. He also targeted Uddhav Thackeray and Congress Acting President Sonia Gandhi. Somaiya has made a sensational allegation that CM Uddhav Thackeray and Sonia Gandhi are the only people laundering money.

x