It's a wrap for Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh's 'Visfot'

The shooting of Kookie Gulati's directorial 'Visfot' has been completed.

On Tuesday night, the film's actors including Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Krystle D'Souza attended the wrap-up party in Mumbai.

Credits to Krystle for giving fans a glimpse of the bash.

In one of the images, Krystle can be seen sharing smiles with her co-stars Riteish and Priya Bapat.

Produced by filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's White Feather Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, 'Visfot' is the official remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film 'Rock, Paper, Scissors'.

The upcoming project marks the return of Fardeen to screens after the 2010 film 'Dulha Mil Gaya'.

( With inputs from ANI )

