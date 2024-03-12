"Jai Maharashtra, Saheb Mala Maaf Kara" Pune MNS Leader Vasant More Resigns After 18 Years

Vinayak More, who has been associated with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party for several years, has decided to resign. He shared a photo of the resignation letter and expressed, "Jai Maharashtra Sir, I am sorry." Additionally, he posted a photo of himself bowing in front of Raj Thackrey's picture.

In the resignation letter, Vasant More mentioned, " I have been trying my best to follow the responsibilities and mandates given to me by the party since its inception (indeed even earlier) as a member of the party and in other positions. While working continuously for the last 18 years for the growth of the party organization, I remained working in Pune city and Maharashtra as general secretary. But in recent times, the dirty politics within the party against me by the senior officials of Pune city and the question mark on my loyalty as a party leader have been very painful for me. In order for the party's people's representatives to be elected in the future, I give help and activities to the local office bearers and give them strength. So today I am resigning from all folds including primary membership of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Kindly request that you accept it."



Earlier Vasant More mentioned the suffocation that he was facing at a party through his Facebook post. "After going through a lot, you reach a point where you become calm. At that stage, you don't complain or expect anything from anyone." This post has brought attention back to More's unhappiness within the party. Despite actively preparing for the Pune Lok Sabha elections and expressing his interest in running, it seems like Vasant More is facing resistance from local MNS leaders, especially Pune MNS President Sainath Babar, who is also eyeing the Pune constituency," More said in the post.