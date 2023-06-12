Jalgaon: Class 8 student dies during morning prayers on first day of school

On the first day of school, a tragic incident occurred in Bhusawal when a student in the eighth grade passed away due to dizziness during morning prayers. The incident took place at Dr Ulhas Patil English Medium School at 8 am on Monday. The young victim has been identified as Suyog Bhushan Badgujar, aged 13.

As the first day of school commenced, students arrived with excitement, eager to reunite with their friends. Amidst the prayers, Suyog Badgujar, an eighth-grade student, suddenly experienced dizziness and collapsed. The attentive teachers and school staff promptly rushed him to a private hospital. Sadly, despite receiving medical attention, Suyog tragically passed away during the course of his treatment. Suyog had previously suffered the loss of his father eight months ago and is survived by his grandmother, mother, and sister.