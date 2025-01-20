Jalgaon Crime: Man Killed by In-Laws in Revenge for Love Marriage; Seven Relatives Injured in Brutal Attack

A man was brutally murdered by his in-laws in the Pimprala Hudco area of Jalgaon in Maharashtra. The attack man over his love marriage five years ago, which his wife’s family was against it. The victim, Mukesh Ramesh Shirsath, was attacked with a machete and a chopper by his wife's relatives. In addition to killing Mukesh, the assailants injured seven members of his family who tried to intervene. The gruesome incident has left the entire city in shock and created tension in the area.

Mukesh, who had eloped and married Pooja, a woman from the same area, faced years of hostility from his in-laws due to their disapproval of the love marriage. On Sunday morning, Mukesh was leaving home to go to his shop when he was ambushed by his wife’s family. They attacked him with weapons, including a machete and a chopper, fatally injuring him.

During the attack, Mukesh's brother, uncle, aunt, two cousins, and a cousin sister were also assaulted when they tried to rescue him, leaving them severely injured. Mukesh died on the spot due to critical injuries to his neck. Mukesh is survived by his parents, wife, brother, and a young daughter.

The Jalgaon police were alerted immediately and reached the scene to control the situation. A case has been registered against seven individuals, including Mukesh’s brother-in-law, at the Ramanandnagar Police Station. Six of the accused have already been arrested, and police investigations are ongoing.

The murder has created a tense atmosphere in Pimprala Hudko, where large crowds have gathered outside the hospital, shaken by the incident. To prevent further violence, heavy police deployment has been arranged in the area. Mukesh's uncle, Nilkanth Shirsath, stated that the in-laws had been waiting for an opportunity to exact revenge ever since the marriage and used weapons ranging from sticks to choppers in the attack.