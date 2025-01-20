Gwalior Software Engineer Dies By Suicide Due to Unemployment, Mother Passes Away From Shock

Software engineer Manish Rajput from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior committed suicide by consuming poison due to unemployment and depression. After hearing the son's tragic news, the mother, Radha Rajput, also died in shock.

Gwalior police station in-charge Asif Mirza says, "Late at night, Manish Rajput's body was found. It was reported from the hospital that his death occurred due to poisoning..."

pic.twitter.com/uN5eIo28RN — IANS (@ians_india) January 20, 2025

Gwalior police station in-charge Mirza Asif said that Manish Rajput's health deteriorated on Saturday night in Gauspura. He was taken to the hospital and doctors told the police that he had consumed poison. Manish died during the treatment at the hospital.

According to Jagran, after completing his software engineering, Manish was unable to find a job despite his continuous efforts. His unemployment also prevented him from getting married, which added to his frustration and depression. His mother, Radha, was equally distressed by her son's struggles with depression.