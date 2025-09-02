Jalgaon Crime: Wife Brutally Murders Retired Soldier Husband With Axe in Raver

Jalgaon Crime: In an shocking case of crime has came to light where elderly husband brutally murders a wife in Raver, Jalgaon. Husband brutally murdered her husband by hitting him on the head and neck with an axe due to a domestic dispute. According to reports this incident took occurred around 10:30 pm Saturday night. Accused wife has been arrested by the police.

The murdered person has been identified as Husain Rasool Tadvi (65), a retired soldier from New English School, Nimbhora. His wife Hujrabai Husain Tadvi (60) is a former gram panchayat member. The police informed that they took this extreme step due to constant quarrels and disputes going on in the house.

According to the complaint filed by Police Naik Avinash Patil, while the husband Husain Tadvi was sleeping in the house, the wife Hujrabai attacked the husband with an axe and killed him. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the citizens and youth of the area rushed to the spot. After that, the body of Hussain Tadvi was taken to Raver Rural Hospital for autopsy on Sunday morning. After that, Hussain Tadvi's funeral was held in his native village Kumbharkheda. A case has been registered in this case with Nimbhora police.