Jalgaon: Fire Breaks Out at Car Showroom in Kusumba (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a car showroom in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, reported by the news agency ANI on Wednesday, January 8. The incident took place in the Kusumba area on Wednesday morning.

Fire tenders have been deployed to bring the flames under control. A video showed smoke billowing out from the building.

More details are awaited.

Car Showroom Fire

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at car showroom in Kusumba area of Maharashtra's Jalgaon. Fire tenders are at the spot. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/ZWLP7UlS7x — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2025

A video shared by news ANI shows black smoke coming out from the building where the blaze erupted. Chaos in the area was also seen due to the fire incident.