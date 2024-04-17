Jalgaon: Fire Breaks Out in Two Chemical Companies in MIDC, Several Injured

Jalgaon: Two chemical companies, including MIDC Morya Global Company, caught fire around 8 am in Jalgaon on Wednesday. The fire broke out in two companies and eight people are feared trapped.

Karan Jagbir Sandhu (20) and Umesh Jagdish Koli (30) were injured in the incident. They are undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

Jalgaon Municipal Corporation and other fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames. Personnel of the MIDC police station have reached the spot and are carrying out rescue operations with the help of citizens. Prima facie, it appears that the fire was caused by a short circuit, and both the companies are feared to have suffered losses of crores of rupees.

Eight women and some employees are feared trapped in the company. Among them are three people from Challenge village in Jalgaon taluka. One of them, Mangal Patil, has been rescued. Santosh Narayan Patil, a young man, is trapped in the building.