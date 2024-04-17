Nashik Continues to Swelter as Maximum Temperature Hits 40.7 Degrees

Nashik residents endured another blistering day as temperatures peaked at 40.7 degrees Celsius, according to data released by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on April 16. The minimum temperature held steady at a relatively balmy 23 degrees Celsius, with a low relative humidity of 25 percent.

Despite isolated areas experiencing rain, the IMD reported a mere 5 mm of rainfall last night, providing scant relief from the unyielding heat. Today, temperatures are projected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius, worsening the prevailing heatwave. Clear skies are anticipated for most of the day.

Also Read| Thane Weather Update: IMD Issues Heatwave Warning as Temperatures Set to Reach 40°C

The sudden rainfall overnight failed to alleviate the oppressive climate, leaving the city still engulfed in heat. Authorities have reiterated their advice for residents to remain indoors and stay hydrated amid the sweltering temperatures.

As Nashik continues to endure the heatwave, residents are urged to take necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy in these challenging weather conditions.

