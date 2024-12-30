Jalgaon Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Carpet Factory in Maharashtra

A massive fire broke out at a carpet factory in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district early on Sunday, December 30. According to the news agency PTI, firefighting efforts were underway to douse the raging blaze. After receiving the information, fire tenders and local police reached the spot and started rescue operations.

Huge Fire in Jalgaon

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a carpet factory Jalgaon late last night. Fire fighting efforts were underway till the time last reports came in.#MaharashtraNews#Jalgaon



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Io5e7DJuGO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 30, 2024

A video shared by PTI shows a structure engulfed in a ball of fire and smoke coming out from the area. The noise of a fire bridge can also be heard as chaos in the area over a huge blaze.