Jalgaon Hit-and-Run: 5 Injured After Speeding Car Hits Woman and Bike in Maharashtra Village; Dramatic CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Another hit-and-run case has come to light after an out-of-control speeding car rammed into a bike and flung a woman crossing the road into the air. According to reports, the accident occurred on the road between Vavade and Jalkhe in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

Upon receiving the information, local police and administration rushed to the accident site and admitted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. After hitting the pedestrians, the car overturned after traveling a certain distance. Among the injured are occupants of the four-wheeler, as well as the woman and the bike rider.

Woman Flung Into Air by Speeding Car While Crossing Road

#Maharashtra: In a horrifying hit-and-run incident, a speeding car struck a woman in Jalgaon, with the dramatic moment captured on CCTV. The footage shows the vehicle barreling down the road before colliding with the woman, who was crossing the road. #Accident#CCTV#Jalgaonpic.twitter.com/nf79juuzj2 — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) August 13, 2024

The accident has sparked concern among locals in the area. Local police are investigating the incident and have transported the injured to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jalgaon.

Also Read | 'Don't Bet Your Life!': Mumbai Police Book Youth From Chembur for Performing Dangerous Stunts; Shares Video.

According to My Pune Pulse, the injured have been identified as Krishna Pingle (20), Mayank Rajendra Chaudhary (21), Aditya Anil Birhade (20), Jay Patil (20), and Lokesh Rajput (21). The five youngsters were traveling in a red car with the registration number MH15 CD 8194 and had visited Padmalaya. While returning to Jalgaon, the car attempted to overtake another vehicle. The driver tried to stop it, but as a crowd began to gather, Krishna Pingle, Mayank Chaudhary, and Aditya Birhade, who were in the car, panicked and sped towards Vavade. Near Vavade, an attempt was made to stop the car, but it ended up hitting another motorcycle and a woman before overturning. The incident resulted in injuries to five people.