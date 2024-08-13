'Don't Bet Your Life!': Mumbai Police Book Youth From Chembur for Performing Dangerous Stunts; Shares Video

In a stern warning against life-threatening stunts, the Mumbai Police have arrested a young man from the Chembur area for performing dangerous bicycle tricks and other risky stunts on city streets. The arrest followed a tip-off about the youth, who was making videos with his friends, putting their lives at risk through reckless stunts.

Sharing a clip on Instagram, Mumbai traffic police said, "Don't bet your life (stunt)! A young man living in Chembur, Mumbai, was making videos with his friends, doing life-threatening stunts on the streets. As a result, the Azad Maidan police station detained him and took action. We urge all youths not to risk their lives by performing such stunts."

Taking to their official social media accounts, including X, the Mumbai Police shared a video clip showing the accused jumping from a bus stop, riding on the top of a car, and performing a bicycle wheelie on the streets of South Mumbai. The video was reportedly filmed on a road near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

In the video, the youth can be seen and heard giving a statement after being detained by the Azad Maidan police. He says, "My name is...(audio was muted to hide the name). I live in Chembur, Mumbai. On the night of June 4, 2024, around 3 am, my friends and I were making a video of cycle stunts. That’s why the Azad Maidan police station took action against me," he stated.

This crackdown is part of the Mumbai Police's ongoing efforts to curb the menace of dangerous bike stunts in the city. In recent months, the police have registered several cases against bikers performing wheelies, circling bikes, and other extreme stunts without any regard for their safety or that of others.