Jalgaon: ST Bus Accident in Dharangaon Kills 1, Injures 21 in Second Consecutive Crash

A serious accident involving an ST bus happened near Pimple Phata on Chopda Road on Saturday morning. This accident resulted in one death and left 21 passengers injured. The injured individuals were promptly taken to the hospital for treatment.

This incident came just one day after another accident on Friday morning, where a bus lost control and hit an electric pole in Dongaon, Dharangaon taluka, injuring 28 passengers. Then, on Saturday, another accident occurred when the ST bus crashed into a parked tractor near Pimple Phata on Dharangaon Chopda Road. The collision was so severe that it completely crushed the bus driver's cabin, highlighting the seriousness of the crash.

Kurla BEST bus Accident

A tragic accident occurred in Kurla West, Mumbai, on the evening of December 9, 2024, when a BEST bus lost control and collided with numerous vehicles. The incident happened near SG Barve Marg, opposite the Anjum-e-Islam school, at around 9:50 PM. The bus, which was traveling from Kurla railway station to Andheri, reportedly had a brake failure, causing the driver to lose control. In panic, the driver mistakenly pressed the accelerator, which caused the bus to speed up and crash into multiple vehicles and pedestrians.

The crash resulted in four fatalities and over 20 injuries. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and many injured were taken to nearby hospitals, including Sion and Rajawadi hospitals. Investigations