Uttar Pradesh: Naked Body of 16-Year-Old Girl Found in Fatehpur Field, Family Suspects Rape (Watch Video)

A naked and lifeless body of a 16-year-old was found in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Saturday morning, December 14. According to the information, the body was found in the field, raising suspicions of foul play. The girl's nude body was discovered early Monday morning, just hours after she was reported missing the previous afternoon.

The victim's family reported her missing on Friday afternoon, and her body was located the following day in a field in Fatehpur area. The family alleged foul play. The police are currently gathering evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

According to an Amar Ujala report, a body was discovered on the banks of the Yamuna River in Ramnagar Kauhan village, within the jurisdiction of the Asauthar police station area.

A heavy police force has arrived at the scene. A girl from the village was shot dead on Friday evening, and her body was discarded. While the police were investigating the case, another shocking incident came to light approximately 12 hours later. The police are now investigating both incidents, considering the possibility that they may be connected.