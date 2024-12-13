Andhra Pradesh Murder: Man Travels to Annamayya From Kuwait, Kills Daughter's Molester; Confesses to Crime in Viral Video

An angry father of a 12-year-old girl flew down to his native place in Andhra Padesh from Kuwait and killed a man who allegedly molested his daughter. He later flew back to Kuwait and released a video confessing his crime in Annamayya.

The man who is the alleged killer works as a labourer in Kuwait and travelled all the way from there to his native village near Obulavaripalli of Annamayya district in Andhra Pradesh and allegedly stabbed his daughter's molester with a knife while he was sleeping on December 7.

In a video which went viral on social media, the man can be heard saying that both his wife and he work in Kuwait. They had left their 12-year-old daughter with his sister-in-law and her husband. He alleged that while everything was fine in the beginning, his sister-in-law's father-in-law molested his daughter.

"When my daughter resisted, he tried to gag her but somehow she managed to raise an alarm and my wife's sister rushed to the room and saved her," the NRI said in the viral video. Although the family allegedly threatened the girl and tried to hush up the matter, the girl shared her ordeal with her mother during a recent visit.

My wife and I first decided not to take the law into our own hands," he added in the video. "I asked my wife to go to Obulavaripalli police station and she lodged a complaint. Obulavaripalli police summoned the molester and my wife's sister and merely reprimanded them without taking action," he alleged.

"When my wife once again went to the police station and complained about the man and his family, the police did not react and instead threatened to file a case against my wife," he claimed. He added in the video that, as a father, he couldn't digest what had happened to his daughter. He claimed he wanted to fight legally against the accused, but police inaction forced him to take the law into his own hands. In the video he expressed a willingness to surrender.