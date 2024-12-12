Dehradun Speed Breaker Viral Video: 7 Accidents in One Night As Speed Bump Causes Trouble for Commuters

A deadly speed breaker in Uttarakhand's Dehradun came to light after videos of it were shared on social media users criticizing the state administration. Looking at the video, it seems like the lives of the common people were put on the line as seven accidents took place in one night.

A user named Pankaj Panwar shared videos on his social media handle X (formerly known as Twitter). Panwar criticized the local authority for failing to mark the speed breaker on the busy city street, which led to injuries to commuters on the night of December 9.

"The speed breakers at Ghantaghar in the smart city Dehradun have been made so big that accidents happen every day. Last night 7 accidents happened on this speed breaker. In which a small child also got injured," Panwar claimed while sharing a series of clips of the accident due to a speed bump.

Also Read | Mumbai BEST Accident: Man Caught Stealing Gold From Dead Victim's Hand; Shocking Video Surfaces.

One of the videos shared by Panwar shows a seeding scooty coming from the other side, suddenly jumping and skit on the road for several meters as the driver is unable to notice the unmarked speed breaker in the dark. According to the reports, the speed breaker was constructed near the Clock Tower in the Smart City area of Dehradun. Locals allege the breaker has been causing daily accidents.

पहले मियां बावरे

तापर खाली भांग यही हाल उत्तराखंड सरकार का हो गया है

रोड एक्सीडेंट में बढ़ोतरी होती देख शासन और प्रशासन ने जगह-जगह स्पीड ब्रेकर और जेब्रा क्रॉसिंग बनाने का बीड़ा उठाया लेकिन संवेदनहीनता और नेगलिजेंस की पराकाष्ठा देखिए कि स्पीड ब्रेकर पहाड़ जैसे बना दिए जो जानलेवा… pic.twitter.com/sdoFNcJdES — Garima Mehra Dasauni (@garimadasauni) December 12, 2024

Responding to the viral videos, Congress spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasauni posted on X, saying, "Seeing the increase in road accidents, the government and administration took the initiative to build speed breakers and zebra crossings at various places but see the height of insensitivity and negligence that the speed breakers have been made as big as mountains which are proving to be fatal and dangerous." Dasauni said that seven accidents were recorded in a span of 15 minutes at the speed breaker.