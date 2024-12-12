Mumbai BEST Accident: Man Caught Stealing Gold From Dead Victim's Hand; Shocking Video Surfaces

A disturbing incident has come to light following the tragic Kurla bus accident, where a thief was caught on camera stealing gold bangles from 55-year-old Kannis Ansari, one of the victims who lost her life in the crash. As chaos unfolded at the accident site, the thief seized the opportunity to remove the bangles from the deceased woman's body.

The police have launched an investigation into the theft, which is being handled alongside the accident case. The accident occurred on Monday when a bus operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) lost control and collided with 22 vehicles, resulting in seven fatalities and 42 injuries.

In connection with the crash, the bus driver, Sanjay More, has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He has been remanded in police custody until December 21. CCTV footage also revealed that the driver had collected backpacks from the bus cabin before escaping through a broken window after the accident.