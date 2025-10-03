Jalgaon Tragedy: 27-Year-Old Stabbed to Death Over Long-Standing Rivalry on Dusshera

On the night of Dasara 2025, a violent clash erupted in Kasamwadi area of Jalgaon, following an old rivalry between two families. The dispute, which broke out around midnight, took a deadly turn when a 27-year-old man, Nana alias Dnyaneshwar Bhika Patil, was attacked with a sharp weapon. He was struck three times, sustaining severe injuries to his stomach, left thigh, and body. Due to the deep stab wound on his stomach, his kidney was badly damaged. The shocking incident spread panic and unrest in the locality.

According to reports, the confrontation began late on Thursday, October 2, when the two families argued fiercely over a longstanding issue. The argument soon escalated into violence, during which two assailants targeted Dnyaneshwar with sharp weapons. He was critically injured and rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital. Owing to his deteriorating condition, he was later shifted to a private hospital. Despite doctors’ efforts, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, leaving the community in grief.

Following the news of his death, a large number of relatives, friends, and local residents gathered at the hospital, leading to an atmosphere of tension and outrage. Police from the MIDC station immediately deployed additional security at the hospital premises to prevent further unrest. Meanwhile, the process of registering a case continued late into the night, and police teams have begun searching for the accused. The fact that the murder took place on the festive night of Dasara has left Jalgaon residents deeply disturbed