Jalgaon Train Accident: Death Toll Rises to 13; Probe Underway

The death toll in the Jalgaon train accident rose to 13, and an investigation is underway on how the tragic incident took place on Wednesday evening. The accident took place when passengers were deboarded from the Pushpak Express over the false fire alarm raised inside the train, and passengers got down on track during this Karnataka Express in Pachora, Jalgaon district of Maharashtra struck the people on track leading to several casualties and injuries.

The Pushpak Express, which was travelling from Lucknow to Mumbai, alerted with a fire alarm, which caused panic among passengers and jumped on the tracks after pulling the emergency chain. Suddenly, they were hit by a Karnataka Express train coming from Bengaluru and heading towards Delhi.

The collision resulted in 12 fatalities and left five others severely injured. The injured passengers were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Jalgaon, where they are receiving medical care. Four others sustained minor injuries. The Centre has announced ex gratia payments of Rs 1.5 lakh to the families of each deceased victim. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the state government would bear the medical expenses of those injured in the accident.