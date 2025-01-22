Jalgaon Train Accident: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Calls Incident "Unfortunate"

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the Pushpak Express accident as "unfortunate" and assured that all necessary help was being provided to those affected. Speaking about the incident, Shinde said, “The Jalgaon incident is very unfortunate. I have spoken to the collector and officials. The injured have been admitted to the hospital, and a rescue operation is underway. The government is providing all possible assistance.”

#WATCH | Pushpak Express accident | Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "The Jalgaon incident is very unfortunate. I have collected details on it. I have spoken with the Collector and officers. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. Rescue operation is… pic.twitter.com/y3QZQyWH3c — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2025

The accident occurred when passengers of the Pushpak Express reportedly deboarded their coaches due to a suspected fire. While they were on the tracks, the Bengaluru-New Delhi Karnataka Express arrived on an adjacent track and struck them, leaving 11 dead and six injured, officials said.

Authorities, including the police and rescue teams, responded promptly, deploying ambulances and railway rescue vans to the site in Pachora. Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam confirmed that the District Collector and DRM were coordinating efforts to support the victims.

Shinde reiterated the government's commitment to aiding the victims and monitoring the rescue operations closely.