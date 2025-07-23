Jalgaon Warehouse Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Cotton Warehouse in Chalisgaon MIDC Area (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in a cotton warehouse situated along the Dhule-Solapur highway in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Wednesday, July 23. The warehouse is situated in the MIDC area of Chalisgaon. After receiving the information about the incident, fire brigades rushed to the spot and launched a dousing operation.

However, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the following incident. Fire brigades from nearby towns including Bhadgaon, Pachora, Parola and Malegaon have been called in to contain the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Visuals From the Spot

Jalgaon, Maharashtra: A fire broke out in a cotton warehouse located in the MIDC area of Chalisgaon, along the Dhule-Solapur highway.

A video shared by the news agency ANI shows a structure located near a green area engulfed in flames. Firefighters and JCB are at the spot and struggling to cool down the blaze.