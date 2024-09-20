Jalna Accident: Six Killed, 18 Injured in Collision Between Truck and MSRTC Bus in Maharashtra (Watch Video)

Jalna, Maharashtra (September 20, 2024): Six people were killed and 18 others injured in a collision between an Eicher truck and a MSRTC stands for Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus on Friday morning. The accident occurred around 8 a.m. on the Jalna-Wadigodri Road near Shahapur village.

Jalna, Maharashtra: A severe accident occurred on the Jalna-Beed highway between a bus and a truck, resulting in 5-6 deaths and multiple injuries. The absence of dividers on this highway has led to frequent head-on collisions pic.twitter.com/GtxqWuhnZL — IANS (@ians_india) September 20, 2024

The bus, numbered MH20BL 3573, was traveling from Georai to Jalna, carrying 25 passengers, including a child. The truck, numbered MH01CR8099, was transporting oranges from Ambad. Eyewitnesses reported that five individuals died at the scene, while the sixth victim succumbed to injuries later.

Among the injured, six are in critical condition and have been admitted to a government hospital in Ambad for treatment. The identities of the deceased and the injured have not yet been confirmed.

Local residents rushed to the site immediately after the accident and helped extract the injured from the bus. Police from Gondi and traffic units arrived promptly to assist with the rescue efforts and transport the injured by ambulance.

The collision caused significant traffic disruptions, with both vehicles sustaining extensive damage. Oranges from the tempo were scattered across the road.