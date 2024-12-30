Jalna: Cricketer Suffers Heart Attack and Collapses on Pitch During Match in Maharashtra; Video Goes Viral

Sudden heart attack deaths have been on the rise in India after the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past couple of years, several videos emerged on social media showing sportspersons dying while performing. A recent video from Maharashtra's Jalna shows a man on strike chatting with his teammate and suddenly sitting on the ground due to uneasiness during a cricket match.

Seeing him fall, another player on the field rushed to help him, but it was too late. He died on the spot. The deceased was identified as Vijay Patel. According to the reports, a cricket tournament was organised at the Fraser Boys ground in Jalna on the occasion of Christmas.

32-year-old hit huge six before collapsing, an eyewitness said. He was admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment, but doctors declared him brought dead. A video of the incident surfaced on social media websites. In a viral video, it can be seen that Patil was discussing a game plan during the cricket match while he was on strike for the next ball. He walks towards the crease to play. He feels unwell and suddenly lowers his body next to the ground; seeing this player on the field, he rushes to see him in shock.