Jalna: Industrialist Narendra Mittal’s Nephew Beaten by Goons on Diwali; Rohit Pawar Questions Law and Order

A nephew of the famous industrialist Narendra Mittal was beaten by unidentified bikers during the Diwali festival in the Jalna district of Maharashtra. Sharing the assault video, Nationalist Congress Party–Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) MLA Rohit Pawar questioned the law and order of the state and criticised the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government.

NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar shared CCTV footage of the incident on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Once upon a time, Maharashtra, which was number one in law and order, is now proven to have reached the top spot in corruption and deteriorating law and order based on the increasing crime incidents in the state."

एकेकाळी कायदा व सुव्यवस्थेसाठी पहिल्या क्रमांकावर असलेला महाराष्ट्र आता भ्रष्टाचारात आणि बिघडलेल्या कायदा व सुव्यवस्थेत पहिल्या क्रमांकावर गेल्याचं राज्यात वाढणाऱ्या गुन्हेगारी घटनांवरून सिद्ध होतं. जालन्यामध्ये प्रसिद्ध उद्योगपती नरेंद्र मित्तल यांच्या पुतण्यावर ऐन दिवाळीत कसा… pic.twitter.com/M270Jc6qOS — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) October 24, 2025

He described the CCTV video, saying that despite the woman screaming, pleading with the assailants to leave him, they continued to assault him. Pawar blames the government and the state home ministry-led by CM Devendra Fadanvis, for the incident.

"For how many more days will the people of the state have to live with their lives in their fists?" he asked.

The deadly attack on Narendra Mittal’s nephew, Yash Vijay Mitta,l occurred on Wednesday night, October 22 in the Sambhajinagar area of Jalna district, near BJP office. According to the FJP, 10 to 15 assailants on motorcycles stopped his car and surrounded him while he was returning from his relatives' house during Diwali with his wife, Sakshi Mittal.

When the car of Yash Mittal reached his residence, the attackers surrounded the vehicle and launched a violent attack on him. Neighbours and family members, after hearing cries, rushed out for help and found Yash lying in a pool of blood, having been struck on the head with an iron rod.

Yash Mittawas l transported to Sai Neuro City Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar due to serious head injuries. Doctors said that his condition remains critical and he is currently under intensive care. Industrialist Narendra Mittal has lodged a complaint at the Sadar Bazar Police Station. An FIR was registered under Sections 115, 118, and 352(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempted murder.