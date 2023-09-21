Jalna: Man attacked with acid over suspicion of black magic, dies after 17 days

In a deeply disturbing incident reported from Jafrabad taluka of Jalna, an elderly man succumbed to injuries sustained in an acid attack that took place in Mhasrul village. The victim, attacked by his neighbours under suspicion of practising black magic, battled for his life for 17 days before tragically passing away during the course of treatment.

The police have taken the main accused into custody, while a search is underway to apprehend his accomplice, who is currently absconding.

The deceased has been identified as Srirang Shejul (85). On September 1st, Nandu Shejal and Bhaskar Sable, both residents of the village, viciously attacked Srirang Shejul with acid due to suspicions of his involvement in black magic practices. The assault left Srirang Shejul with severe injuries, necessitating his immediate transfer to Jaffrabad Rural Hospital. Subsequently, he was relocated to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Tragically, despite 17 days of medical care, Srirang Shejul passed away on September 18th.

In his complaint to the local police, the deceased's son stated that his father, Shrirang Shejul, was asleep in the verandah of their house on September 1st. Suddenly, in the middle of the night, the family was awakened by his agonizing screams. It was then discovered that he had fallen victim to an acid attack. Without delay, they rushed him to Jaffrabad Rural Hospital. Subsequently, his condition worsened, leading to his transfer to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

According to the local police, three months before the incident, Nandu Shejul and Sable had been accused of practising black magic. This accusation sparked an argument between the deceased and the accused. The accused threatened Mayata with severe consequences if she did not cease the practice of black magic. In connection with this, the police have arrested Nandu Shejul. The second accused in the case, Bhaskar Sable, is still absconding, and the police are actively pursuing him.