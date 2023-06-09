Jalna: Youth killed over dispute on pig rearing

A 21-year-old youth was killed by his maternal cousin allegedly over the issue of rearing pigs at Badnapur on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Dhotre, while the suspect as Rahul Dukre, who has been arrested by the police.

As per the police, Ramesh and Rahul had an ongoing dispute regarding the ownership of pigs. Ramesh was accused of raising pigs that actually belonged to Rahul. In an attempt to resolve the conflict peacefully, the elders from both families organized a meeting for counselling. However, the situation escalated when Ramesh and Rahul engaged in a heated argument, resulting in Rahul attacking Ramesh with a sharp weapon. Shockingly, this violent act occurred in the presence of the elders.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Police Inspector Shivaji Bantewad and his team swiftly arrived at the scene. The police immediately transported Ramesh's body to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals examined him and pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Following a complaint filed by a relative of Ramesh, a case has been registered against Rahul. The Badnapur police station swiftly acted upon the complaint and registered a case of murder. Soon after the First Information Report (FIR) was lodged, the police promptly apprehended Rahul.