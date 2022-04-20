Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind seeks Maha govt's permission to allow loudspeakers in mosques

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state, Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind has created problems in front of the Thackeray government by seeking permission from the Maharashtra government for loudspeakers installed on all the mosques of the state.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra unit of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind has demanded from the Mahavikas Aghadi coalition government to allow all mosques in the state to have loudspeakers.

In fact, on Monday, the Home Department of Maharashtra has made it mandatory for all religions to take permission before using loudspeakers at religious places.

In view of this development, Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind's Maharashtra unit secretary Gulzar Azmi said, “Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind is taking permission from police departments for most of the mosques in the state to use loudspeakers. Along with this, Azmi also said, "I appeal to all the mosques in the state, which have not taken permission to use loudspeakers in mosques for azaan, they should apply for it and get permission." "The Maharashtra police are very cooperative and we are sincerely hopeful that the police department will allow installation of loudspeakers at mosques," he said.

Speaking on the loudspeaker tussle between Raj Thackeray's party and Uddhav Thackeray's government, Azmi said, "The Maharashtra government is fully understands the sentiments of the minorities on the loudspeaker controversy and is trying to settle the dispute with full sympathy. The Maharashtra government stands with the minorities and we hope that we will get justice from the Uddhav Thackeray government.