Janmashtami: Here's why It always rains in Mumbai during Dahi Handi celebrations?

After a lull, Mumbai witnessed moderate rainfall on the morning of Janmashtami, September 7. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain for Mumbai on September 7, 8 and 9, with a yellow alert for September 10, indicating the possibility of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Mumbaikars reflected on how the auspicious occasion was marked with rainfall despite the recent days being dry with no hint at cloudy or rainy conditions. "I don't remember a single year when it has not rained on Janmashtami. Jai Shree Krishna and happy Janmashtami," read a tweet.

Legend has it that when Lord Krishna was born, there was a heavy downpour. This was to wash away the sins of the world and to welcome the new Avatar.Another legend says that the rain was caused by the tears of joy shed by the Gods when they saw Krishna’s beautiful form.Some people believe that the rain is a sign of Lord Krishna’s blessing. They say that it is his way of washing away the sins of his devotees and giving them a fresh start. Others believe that the rain is a way of cooling the earth and bringing relief from the heat. Devotees of Lord Krishna observe a fast on this day by either consuming only water or poha, one of the foods dearest to Him. Visiting a temple, attending special puja and aarti, participating in bhajans and Krishna katha, and witnessing a dahi handi event are some of the ways people mark this special occasion.he Hindu festival of Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami, or Srijayanti, commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Occurring on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha during the Bhadrapad month, Krishna Janmashtami falls on September 6th this year. The celebration of Dahi Handi will take place today. Janmashtami is a widely celebrated festival in Maharashtra, during Dahi Handi celebrations, participants known as 'Govindas' form human pyramids to break open a suspended earthen pot filled with curd. This tradition symbolises Lord Krishna's love for butter and his mischievous nature as a child.