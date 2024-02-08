"Jarange Patil Keeps on Giving Ultimatums.." Chhagan Bhujbal Hits Out at Jarange Patil

Politics is heating up over the issue of Maratha reservation in the state. There seems to be a blame game between the leaders over the OBC and Maratha reservations. Meanwhile, Chhagan Bhujbal has once again hit out at Manoj Jarange Patil, asking what Jarange Patil thinks of himself to issue ultimatums.

Speaking to the media, Chhagan Bhujbal was asked about Manoj Jarange Patil visiting Nashik and threatening to go on a hunger strike again from February 10. Chhagan Bhujbal said, "What jarange Patil considers himself and what he doesn't? He just gives an ultimatum every time. Is there democracy or dictatorship going on here? Manoj Jarange should go and ask Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about my resignation," Bhujbal said.



"Manoj Jarange Patil, if you have the courage, you should end the Mandal Commission"

Responding to a question on filing a petition about the Mandal Commission, Chhagan Bhujbal expressed anger. "Manoj Jarange, if you really are a Patil, go against the Mandal Commission and show it. Don't you even know that on the one hand, you say that reservation is needed from OBCs and that the commission is the creator of OBC reservation?" Chhagan Bhujbal said that if the Mandal Commission is over, there will be no OBC reservation.



#WATCH | Mumbai: On his resignation as Maharashtra Minister, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal says, "On 15-16 February, there will be a Vidhan Sabha Session. Attempts to give reservations to Marathas are underway again. A separate law is being made... We have been saying that the… pic.twitter.com/HKCCgnSQ9T — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

"Meanwhile, Kunbi status is being written on fake certificates. If they (Marathas) become Kunbis, they will become OBCs. So, give separate reservations to what we are saying. But they are coming through the back door," he said.