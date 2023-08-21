Jayant Patil questions law and order in Maharashtra after 3 Murders in Nagpur, criticises Devendra Fadnavis

Nagpur is once again shaken by a surge in crime cases. Over the past 24 hours, four separate incidents in the city have resulted in three fatalities and left two individuals critically injured. This recent spate of violence has once more highlighted the prevailing law and order concerns in Nagpur.

NCP state president Jayant Patil tweeted about this grave issue, expressing his concern and posing a pointed question regarding the state's law and order. He also criticized Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“In Nagpur, the sub-capital of the state and the hometown of the Home Minister, three murders have occurred and two individuals have been critically wounded in violent incidents. As a result, questions have arisen about the state of law and order in Nagpur. The increasing instances of crime across the state have also raised questions about the effectiveness of the police administration. The government should prioritise peace in the state,” Jayant Patil tweeted.

राज्याची उपराजधानी आणि खुद्द गृहमंत्री यांचे प्रतिनिधित्व लाभलेल्या नागपुरात तब्बल तिघांची हत्या झाली असून जीवघेण्या हल्ल्यात दोघेजण गंभीर जखमी झाले आहेत. त्यामुळे नागपुरात कायदा आणि सुव्यवस्था राहिली आहे का असा प्रश्न उपस्थित झाला आहे. राज्यभर घडत असलेल्या गुन्हेगारीच्या… — Jayant Patil- जयंत पाटील (@Jayant_R_Patil) August 21, 2023

The first murder in Nagpur

Mahesh Kumar Uike, a thirty-year-old labourer, was killed with a sharp weapon. This first murder case came to light last night in the Nara area under the Jaripatka police station. The accused labourer was his friend. Mahesh constantly suspected the character of the accused, so the accused killed him by stabbing him with a sharp weapon.

Second incident

The second murder incident came to light at 7 pm on Sunday. The incident occurred at Kanji House Chowk under Yashodhara Nagar police station in Nagpur. One criminal killed another criminal in the same city due to previous enmity. The murder is believed to have been an act of revenge.

Third incident

The third murder incident occurred near Katol Naka. A man named Mehboob Khan had been missing for a few days. His body was discovered in a drain in the area yesterday. A missing person's report had been filed at Kapil Nagar police station in Nagpur. Police are investigating the identity of the perpetrator after finding his body on Sunday afternoon.

Fourth incident

The couple faced an attack in Kharsoli village, within the jurisdiction of Hudkeshwar police station. During an event, an individual engaged in a dispute with the couple over a minor issue. The disagreement escalated, leading to the accused attacking the couple.