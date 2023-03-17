Jayant Patil raises anti-Maha comments of K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai and asks state govt to take note of it

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Jayant Patil raised the anti-Maharashtra comments of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and asked the state government to take a note of it.

The NCP leader told the Maharashtra Assembly that after the government announced its plan to extend health insurance scheme Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana to the 865 Marathi-speaking villages in poll-bound Karnataka, Bommai has been targeting the neighbouring state.

What is the problem if the health insurance scheme is provided to common citizens in the 865 villages? he asked. Patil told the House that Bommai has called the Maharashtra government’s decision an unpardonable offence. The NCP leader said, He (Bommai) also said Karnataka would give grants to the Pandharpur and Tuljapur temple trusts.

The Karnataka CM on Thursday urged the Maharashtra government to immediately withdraw its order on implementation of the health insurance scheme in the Marathi-speaking villages on Karnataka’s side of the border, and said he would be raising the matter with Union Home Minister Shah.

The Eknath Shinde government recently announced the allocation of Rs 54 crore for the health insurance scheme so that benefits could be extended to the border villages in Karnataka that Maharashtra has been laying claim to.