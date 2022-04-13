Jeweller sends gold-plated bouquet for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Not only wishes but gifts have also been pouring in for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

A day before their wedding, a jeweller on Wednesday sent a gold-plated bouquet to the couple.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which two men are seen arriving with the bouquet for the love birds.

When asked about the gift, the men claimed that it was a gold bouquet coated with gold foil.

Reportedly, the special gift was sent by a jeweller in Surat.

Ranbir and Alia's pre-wedding festivities kicked off at Ranbir's Vastu residence in Bandra on Wednesday morning.

A star-studded mehndi function was organised after a pooja in memory of Ranbir's late father Rishi Kapoor.

The wedding will also take place at Vastu on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor