Jhanvi Kapoor looks chic in blue crop top paired with jeans

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor, who is recently shooting for her 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', alongside Raj Kumar Rao shared her chic pictures on her social media account.

The 'Dhadak' actor took to her Instagram handle, dropping a string of bright and rosy pictures of herself, looking stunning as usual.

"To see we must forget the name of the thing we're looking at - Monet" she captioned her post.

In the very first picture, Janhvi can be seen donning a cool-toned, light blue coloured cardigan crop top as she flashes her beautiful smile. She chose to keep her wavy hair loose and opted for a soft pink shade of lipstick.

The second picture reveals Janhvi basking in the sun, with her eyes closed, enjoying the bright, sunny day.

Striking a shy pose in the third picture, the actress looks stylish with a coy smile on her face. She is seen wearing a pair of high-waist blue denim, keeping her hands behind her back.

The fourth picture portrays Sridevi's daughter, amid sheer greenery, with birches, trees, lavender plants, and green waters behind her. Seemingly, Janhvi enjoys the beauty of the place as she lets her hair fly in the wind untamed.

In the fifth image, Jhanvi is seen looking out of a wooden, green-coloured window, apparently lost in her thoughts. The view outside, with clouds floating and the greenery all around matched with the blue sky and Janhvi's blue-hued cardigan, creates a moody tone in the picture.

Meanwhile, Janhvi's new movie venture, 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', is helmed by Sharan Sharma of 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is a cricket drama.

Rajkummar and Janhvi will play characters named Mahendra and Mahima, respectively, in the film, which is marking their second collaboration after 'Roohi'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor