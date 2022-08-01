Jitendra Awhad detained by police

Thane/Mumbai- Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's statement in a program caused a huge uproar in the state. He had said that if there are no Rajasthanis and Gujaratis, there will be no money in Mumbai. In protest of his objectionable statement, Dr. NCP workers led by Jitendra Awad tried to go to Raj Bhavan. However, Thane police Dr. Thousands of activists including Jitendra Awad, Anand Paranjape were detained in Anandnagar.

After being detained by the police, all the workers including Awad have been brought to Kopri police station. Hundreds of activists including Anand Paranjape, Najeeb Mulla were detained by the police at Anandnagar and prevented from going to the Raj Bhavan. Speaking on this occasion, Awad criticized Governor Koshyari. "No one will tolerate insulting Maharashtra, insulting the soil of Maharashtra. It was only when he had made a statement against Savitribai Phule that he stumbled. But now it's too much. If they think that a Marathi man is a beggar, then a Marathi man is not a beggar. This soil has made many rich. But Marathi people are rich in culture and traditions," said Awad.

"If the police took custody, that is the job of the police. There is nothing to feel bad about, after all the police do the work of law and order. Now, the only thing left for a Marathi man to say is a beggar" he said. Jitendra Awad also said that if everything is told to the media, then what will remain with me should be kept a secret.