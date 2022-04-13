Jitendra Awhad: 'Raj Thackeray is the Johnny Lever in Maharashtra politics'

MNS chief Raj Thackeray imitated NCP leader and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad. Raj Thackeray also said that Awhad's face is like a "Cobra". This time he imitated Awhad. He alleged Mumbra, which Awhad represents in the state assembly, has terror links.

Awhad also responded to Raj Thackeray. "Raj Thackeray is the Johnny Lever in Maharashtra politics. There is space for a stand-up comedian, many posts of stand-up comedians are vacant so he can fill one," Awhad retaliated against Raj Thackeray.

Raj Thackeray, while addressing a rally in Thane, had criticized NCP president Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Sanjay Raut and Jitendra Awhad. Today, Awhad responded to his criticism by holding a press conference. "As Raj Thackeray told that my face is like the open hood of a cobra I will say that I am proud to have the countenance of a cobra so when I open the hood I can strike back at my opponents, Never mind my face I am proud of it but can someone check out which part of chicken Raj's face resembles.

"Actually, I didn't want to get down to such a low level. A new Johnny Lever has been born on the political stage of Maharashtra today. Congratulations to this new Johnny Lever."