Jitendra Awhad retaliation against Sanjay Raut, over Mahavikas Aghadi government

Kolhapur: Minister Jitendra Awhad has slammed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for not forgetting that the state should not be ravaged by 179 ethnic pests and that the three of us have decided to keep fanatical forces aside and all this happened because of Sharad Pawar. He said "We have to speak to maintain the enthusiasm of our party workers. However, the Mahavikas Aghadi government did not come to the state as one person decided."

When Minister Awhad arrived in Kolhapur on Sunday, he slammed the BJP at a press conference held at a government rest house. Minister Awhad said, "Petrol and diesel prices have gone up sharply in the country. A temple was found under the mosque and a mosque was found under the temple."

"It is a way of distracting the people of Maharashtra and keeping them in a state of restlessness. We also need to know what happened to Aryan Khan and what the opinion was about the investigation mechanism" he said.

As Sharad Pawar is the only leader in Maharashtra's politics who can stop fanatical forces, he is constantly being attacked by the opposition. Appealing to the NCP office bearers to respond to them in the same way, we should say Ram, but don't allow us time to say Ram Naam, said Tola Minister Awhad to Raj Thackeray.