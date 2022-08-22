Jitendra Singh unveils India's first Hydrogen fuel cell bus in Pune

Union Minister of State, Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday unveiled India's first indigenously-made Hydrogen fuel cell bus, informed the Ministry of Science and Technology. Taking to Twitter, he said that the bus has been developed as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Green Hydrogen Mission. He shared a video of the bus.

Notably, the Pune-based Sentient Labs last year in December announced the launch of the 'Made in India' hydrogen fuel cell bus. Stating that the fuel cell utilizes Hydrogen and Air to generate electricity to power the bus and its only effluent from the bus is water, the Union Minister asserted that it makes the bus the most environmentally friendly mode of transportation. Furthermore, he also lauded the joint development efforts of KPIT and CSIR-NCL and pointed out that the technology prowess of Indian scientists and engineers is no less than the best in the world and also at much lower costs.