JJ Hospital Achieves Milestone: Appendix Removed Without Abdominal Incisions

Mumbai: There is a general perception that surgery for an appendix is often performed with an incision in one side of the abdomen. However, doctors at J J Hospital have become a topic of discussion in the medical world after they performed an appendix surgery on a woman by oral endoscopy. The surgery did not require any incisions in the woman's abdomen and no ulcers were visible on her body.

Drishti Bhosale (32), a resident of Nashik, was admitted to JJ Hospital after she complained of abdominal pain. That's when he was diagnosed with appendicitis and was briefed by doctors about possible surgery. At the time, she said he had undergone two caesarean surgeries during both of her pregnancies. The doctors then decided to perform the surgery using NOTES, a technique known in the medical world but not very well done by anyone.



"This is the first time in Maharashtra that such a modern scientific procedure has been conducted in a government hospital. That's because it covers the cost of the stuff needed during the surgery. Also, the machine is state-of-the-art. But we did the surgery. The patient is doing well. The role of the anaesthetist is very important in this. During this surgery, the anaesthetist, Dr Kundan Gosavi and his colleague Dr Shirish Bhagwat played a crucial role. It took the support of all of them."

- Dr. Ajay Bhandarwar, Department of General Surgery, J.J. Hospital

Surgery by NOTES

Giving information about the surgery, The Department of Surgery's Dr Amol Wagh said that in this technique, no incision was made in the stomach of the woman for the surgery of the appendix. It involves an endoscopy performed by mouth to examine the stomach. In this endoscopy machine, the appendix is removed by going through the mouth to the stomach and piercing inside. For this, the hole in the stomach has been pierced. Clips are used to take stitches at that location. It doesn't bleed as much and the patient can go home early.