Joking argument at tea stall ends in violence: Two brothers stabbed in Pune

A friendly disagreement took a dark turn as a group of four to five individuals attacked and stabbed two brothers while they were having tea at Bharti Vidyapeeth Bank Market in Dhankawadi. The incident, which was caught on CCTV, resulted in one person sustaining severe injuries.

Rishi Barde, the victim, suffered grave injuries, while his brother Aditya Rajendra Barde filed a complaint at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station. The individuals responsible for the attack have been identified as Siddesh Chorghe, Om Sawant, Aditya Gosavi, Raj Pardeshi, and Sonya Khule.

As per the reports, the conflict initiated when Aditya playfully teased Siddesh Chorghe at approximately 10:30 pm on Tuesday, June 13. Siddesh and his associates became furious in response to the prank, leading to a heated verbal exchange with Aditya and Rishi. The altercation rapidly escalated, resulting in physical assault and the hurling of verbal abuses towards Aditya and Rishi. Shockingly, the accused individuals repeatedly stabbed Rishi, causing a severe head injury. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, providing vital evidence for the investigation.

After Aditya lodged the complaint, the accused individuals were charged with various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 307, 143, 147, 148, 149, 323, 504, and 503(2), along with relevant sections of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.